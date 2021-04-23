Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

