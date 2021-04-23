PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PacWest Bancorp traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 13644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,042,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,079,000 after purchasing an additional 872,271 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,562,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

