PAID Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.21 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $183.72 million and $7.21 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00005800 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00062527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.00271946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.44 or 0.00645564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.92 or 0.99852889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.14 or 0.01023355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.