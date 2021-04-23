Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Decreased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $337,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $356.22. 5,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.19 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

