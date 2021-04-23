Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $49,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.50.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $355.81. 8,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,344. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.19 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

