Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $469.00 at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $352.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $190.19 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total transaction of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.