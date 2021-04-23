Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $42,108.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,359. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $18,343,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

