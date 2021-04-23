Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $466,960.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,359. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
