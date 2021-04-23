Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $466,960.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,359. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

