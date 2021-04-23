Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,666.94

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $5,666.94 and $35.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00068253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00670594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.79 or 0.07934538 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

PAMP is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.