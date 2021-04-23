Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises about 0.8% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

