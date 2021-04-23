Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.89. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$25,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 518,500 shares in the company, valued at C$440,725. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 649,500 shares of company stock worth $559,450.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.