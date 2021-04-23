Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $326.82 on Major Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $326.82 or 0.00658893 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $166.75 million and $37.36 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. "

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

