PancakeSwap Price Hits $25.78 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $1.07 billion worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 158,283,921 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.