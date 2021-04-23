Panda Yield Reaches Market Capitalization of $462,527.49 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $462,527.49 and approximately $239,111.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 83.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

