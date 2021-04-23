Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.07

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.07 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 25.65 ($0.34). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 26.55 ($0.35), with a volume of 6,910,431 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £167.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

