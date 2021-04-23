Pantos Trading Down 0.4% This Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $396,705.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00062437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00268491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,509.06 or 1.00190374 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00643184 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01024050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

