Parachute (PAR) Price Down 32% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $324,059.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063500 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000103 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

