Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by WBB Securities

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at WBB Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRTK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 1,917,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 958,600 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 473.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 916,349 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 756,535 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,998,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 554,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

