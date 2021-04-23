Parex Resources (PXT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Parex Resources (TSE: PXT) in the last few weeks:

4/16/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$27.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

3/22/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

3/12/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

3/5/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50.

3/4/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

PXT stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 59,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$24.33.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 100,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.01, for a total transaction of C$2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,402,000. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,522,425.54. Insiders have sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock worth $5,185,676 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

