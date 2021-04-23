Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.12. The stock had a trading volume of 751,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.11. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $130.68 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.