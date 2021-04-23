ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.22. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 98,794 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

