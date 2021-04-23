Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Raised to $50.00 at Desjardins

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Parkland from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parkland from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Parkland stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. 1,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953. Parkland has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

