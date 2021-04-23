Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

