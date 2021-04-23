PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Cap of $173.83 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $173.83 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00075699 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002952 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 280.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.