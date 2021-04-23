Particl (PART) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $63,301.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Particl has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $697.37 or 0.01395985 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,797,505 coins and its circulating supply is 9,776,572 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

