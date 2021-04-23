Pascal (PASC) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Top Exchanges

Pascal (CURRENCY:PASC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Pascal has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $51,090.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pascal has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00269280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00166106 BTC.

Pascal Profile

Pascal is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 34,182,450 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Pascal Coin Trading

