Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $2.49 million and $13,546.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00660899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.28 or 0.07767005 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

