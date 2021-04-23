Patron Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $7,776.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00068212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00673623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00052232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.28 or 0.07965069 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

