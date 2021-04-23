Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

