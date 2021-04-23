Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,758. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

