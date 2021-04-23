Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 4,032 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in CF Industries by 1,640.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,959,000 after acquiring an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,164. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

