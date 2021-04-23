Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after buying an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Shares of ROP traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.44. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,908. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

