Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.34. 50,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,670. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

