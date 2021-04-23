Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. The stock had a trading volume of 77,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,281.91, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

