Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.68. 13,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,847. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

