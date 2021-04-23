Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.83. 74,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.05.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

