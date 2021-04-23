Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,548 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 38,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $135.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,435,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

