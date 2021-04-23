Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.