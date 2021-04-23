Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,993 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

