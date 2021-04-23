Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

