Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA traded up $14.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $608.44. 196,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.60 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.23. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

