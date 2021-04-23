PAYCENT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,778.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $181,466.36 and $1,778.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

