Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. 23,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.