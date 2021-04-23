PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. PayPal reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $262.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

