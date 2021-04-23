PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.21. 162,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

