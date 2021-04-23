PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.2% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $89,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.41. 122,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $310.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

