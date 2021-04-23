PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

