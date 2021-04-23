PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.06 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $44.06 million and $574,653.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00067206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00018717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.09 or 0.00670289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.17 or 0.08120651 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,428,355 coins and its circulating supply is 110,174,432 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

