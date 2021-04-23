Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $691.52

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.52 ($9.03) and traded as high as GBX 799.60 ($10.45). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 794 ($10.37), with a volume of 900,624 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 792.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 691.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

Pearson Company Profile (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.