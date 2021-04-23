Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,165,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

